Police in Kabale district are investigating circumstances under which a university student died in a nasty accident along Kabale Mbarara road.

Allan Ainebyona, 24, a student of Bishop Barham University College in Kabale who was riding a motorcycle died on spot when the trailer that was heading to Kabale town from Mbarara crushed him. Ainebyona was riding motorcycle number UEY 236E.

The motor vehicle (trailer) UBF 569E/UAW 942T was being driven by Alex Twesigye, 36, yrs of Wakiso before the accident occurred at Nkumbura along Mbarara Kabale highway on Monday evening at about 17:30hrs.

According to the Kigezi police spokesperson Elly Maate, both the driver and the deceased were heading the same direction of Kabale town and as the trailer was overtaking the motorcyclist, it squeezed him off the road and fell into the rear tyres which smashed his head.

“Police visited the scene and body taken to Kabale hospital mortuary for postmortem and vehicles parked at police for Inspection of vehicles at police for inspection. Inquiries underway,” Maate said.

This case has been registered at Kabale police under file number TAR 49/2020.