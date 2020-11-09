The Ministry of Health has said further lifted the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

Addressing the media on Monday, the Minister of Health Jane Ruth Aceng said they have decided to allow 200 people to attend mass gatherings like prayers, political rallies, meetings and weddings despite the rising cases of Covid-19 in the country.

Recently, during his State of the nation address on Covid-19, President Yoweri Museveni had permitted places of worship and political rallies to accommodate only 70 people.

The new directive is effective from November 15, 2020.

“Also, casinos, massage parlours, gyms, mobile markets can resume operations effective November 14, 2020, but must observe the COVID-19 standard operating procedure (SOPs),” Dr Aceng noted.

These will operate between 6.30am and 7.00pm.

However, the Minister said that bars, discotheques remain closed and the 9pm-5.30am curfew is still in place.

The development comes at a time when Uganda has 14,574 confirmed cases of Covid-19 with 133 deaths.