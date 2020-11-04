Patrick Besigye Keihwa the Kabale LC5 chairperson said that Kabale locals will regret why they voted him out in the recently concluded NRM primaries.

Keihwa who is the Vice President of Western Uganda in the Uganda local government association, in the September NRM local government primaries badly lost to Nelson Nshangabasheija, the Katuna town council LCIII boss.

“I am sure the people of Kabale will regret why they voted me out. I have worked for the district and my developments can be witnessed by everyone, ” Keihwa said.

While delivering his speech during the district budget conference at the District headquarters on Wednesday, Keihwa also said the people of Kabale wrongly accused him stealing Covid-19 relief posho, yet he didn’t steal any kilogram.

“Imagine! I wasn’t even the store keeper, nor was I the head of the district Covid-19 taskforce. But the propaganda was spread that I ate the relief posho and the people voted me out,” Keihwa said.

He further said that as the cadre of the NRM Party, he would not opt to come as the independent candidate.

“I didn’t come as independent because the NRM party has so many rooms. I’m sure that I will work and serve the NRM Party for the next coming years and beyond,” Keihwa said.

He however said he is open to advise whoever becomes the new district boss, only if he is consulted.