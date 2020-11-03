First Son Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba on Tuesday warned presidential hopeful Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine that he should not think about fighting President Yoweri Museveni and the regime at large because they will simply put him to where he belongs.

In a verbal attack directed to Bobi Wine, Muhoozi who also doubles as a Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Operations said the National Unity Platform (NUP) leader should know that they are stronger than what he thinks.

“I told you my young brother, that you can NEVER intimidate us. We are much stronger than you can ever imagine to be. If you want to fight we will simply defeat you. We want peace! But if you attempt to fight us then Bring it on,” Gen Muhoozi tweeted.

Muhoozi’s warning to Bobi Wine follows the latter’s earlier assertion that he was going to end President Yoweri Museveni’s dictatorship rule by hook or crook.

“What we have observed today is a new beginning which is going to see the end of dictatorship that has crippled our country. I want to tell Mr Museveni that since you have failed to control your greed for power, our generation is here to save you from yourself,” Bobi Wine said on Tuesday after being nominated to run for President.

“I come before you as the most committed person to lead this liberation.Fellow Ugandans, I present myself as a servant, not a boss. We are going to run a people-centered government,” he added.

However, Gen Muhoozi’s threats towards Bobi Wine did not go well with his supporters especially those on twitter.

They said it was just a matter of time and that one day the general will coil his tail when Uganda gets new leadership.

See comments against Gen Muhoozi;

If you had to come out and tweet now, you are really scared. — Katonny 💥 (@tonvionny) November 3, 2020

This is threatening violence. @Twitter please discard this tweet from this arrogant first son. — Jolly Kiwaye (@jolz256) November 3, 2020

You will never be half the man @HEBobiwine is. — Katonny 💥 (@tonvionny) November 3, 2020

You want to fight your young brother???, Isn’t that a shame?. Anyways, it’s just a matter of time. Let’s see if you’ll tweet this some more years or a year to come. The internet never forgets, just like life never does. — Joshua Basiima ☂️ (@Joshuabasiima) November 3, 2020

Now is the time to stop your tendencies that you have been doing undercover. And you will be stopped. The people of Uganda will stop you. You are not strong but using state resources. Bobiwine is stopping you. Watch! — Moses Walugembe 🐦 (@wmosest) November 3, 2020

By arresting BobiWine you will never win the hearts and the will of the people. Then what was the use of the bush war. The strength of a man, the power lie not in the weapons at their disposal but in his wisdom, his will, and his words. I say this is a miscalculation. — Musokoto (@Musokoto1) November 3, 2020

U r not stronger but u r using state resources!!! — __George Kansiime BEST__🇺🇬 (@Kansiime97) November 3, 2020

So it’s you behind the military attacking the new President?? What a shame — Omugeye kalungi🐒NàjjèràBòy🛣️ (@Andystroudkays) November 3, 2020

A shamelessly régime.. How can a mere civilian who is armless intimidate you who claim to own & control everything in this country. God is watching over you and God will be the final judge to the majority Ugandans. I refer you to the history of Goliath & King David in the Bible. — Emma (@EmmaEmmy58) November 3, 2020