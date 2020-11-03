Veteran journalist Andrew Mwenda has lost his nephew to deadly Covid-19.

Chris Ibaale, 48 passed away last evening.

According to Mwenda, Ibaale is a son to his eldest sister Olive Kabege Muhanga.

“There will be a memorial service tomorrow at All Saints Church in Nakasero at 10am. Burial will be in Kanyandahi village, Kabarole District on Thursday,” Mwenda posted on his social media page on Tuesday.

“Chris was one of the most intelligent lawyers in Kampala, a man who lived and enjoyed life to its fullest, sought pleasure and fun alongside his heavy work schedule. We thank the doctors, nurses and other medical staff at IHK, Mulago and Medipal who tended to him in his last days and hours. We thank all of you who have kept us in your prayers and who helped during this difficult period when we called upon you.”