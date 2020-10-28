Today marked the launch of the kick boxing championship between UPDF’S WO II Tugume Titus and American Robert Niemoeller, at Green lounge muyenga Kampala.

At a function presided over by Maj Gen Tumusiime Katsigazi, who represented the Chief of Defence Forces Gen David Muhoozi, Gen Katsigazi appreciated the willingness and purpose Tugume has put forward to achieve, not only as an individual but as UPDF and Uganda in general.

Maj Gen Katsigazi appreciated all the medals Tugume has won both internationally and nationally and said that UPDF has the confidence that the upcoming match will be a walkover for him.

He ssured Tugume of all the necessary support from the UPDF leadership to ensure that the fight is a success.

Katsigazi called upon the current sponsors and willing sponsors to join together and put the Uganda flag high.

Special recognition went to all sports men and women who have caused the singing of Uganda anthem internationally by their represention and further coming back home with gold medals, saying this puts Uganda on the map and earns it respect internationally.

Special tribute was also guven to coaches and sponsors and most importantly to Tugume’s family for supporting him time and again, without whom Tugume would not have achieved this much.

The Director Sports UPDF Land Forces Col John Mark Ssemanda who represented the Chief of Education and Sports appreciated everyone for turning up for the launch and testified about Tugume’s performance as a class above the ordinary and assured him of any necessary support in order to realise the success of the match.

Col Ssemanda appreciated the work done by the media in promoting sports men of the UPDF and Uganda at large.

The family of Tugume was represented by his elder brother ASP Tumugumye Godwin and mother Mrs Merab Kyomugisha. They acknowledged the determination Tugume had in kick boxing even as far back as before joining the army.

The fight is expected to take place on 18th December 2020.

The launch was graced by the Director of Personnel and Administration in Airforce Brig Gen Rebecca Mpagi , Col Kiyingi the Entebbe Airforce wing Commander, Directors from Air Force, sponsors and political leaders.