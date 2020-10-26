The Chief of Defence Forces General David Muhoozi has today received two portable respirators for the treatment of COVID-19， donated by Leornado Company through the Italian Embassy in Uganda.

The respirators will be utilized at Bombo Military Hospital and State House Military Hospital.

Speaking at the ceremony held at the ministry of Defence headquaters Mbuya, the CDF thanked the Italian ambassador H.E Massimiliano Mazzarati for having chosen to support UPDF in the fight agaisnt COVID-19, with the respirators that are one of a kind in Uganda.

He equally thanked Leornado Company for maintaining their longstanding relationship with UPDF.

In his remarks, the Italian Ambassador Massimiliano Mazzarati recognized the selfless service the UPDF soldiers have offered within Uganda and the peacekeeping efforts within the region,especially AMISOM. “We thought of something more concrete to cement our friendship with the UPDF and the best way to express this appreciation is in terms of donating these two respirators especially during these times of COVID-19”.

In attendance was the Joint Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen. Joseph Musanyufu, the Commander Air Force, Lt. Gen. Charles Lutaaya, Commanding Officer UPDF Marines, Brig. Gen. Michael Nyarwa, the Defence Spokesperson, Brig. Flavia Byekwaso, a delegation from the Italian Embassy in Uganda and Leornado Company and other UPDF senior officers.