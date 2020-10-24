The State House Anti-Corruption Unit head Lt Col Edith Nakalema last week said she was ready to deal with all corrupt leaders who think they are untouchables.

Nakalema said she was ready to assist the newly appointed Leadership Code Tribunal to quickly reach out to the ‘hard-to-reach people or leaders, saying speed in investigating and prosecuting suspects was one of her principles, which she said had yielded positive results since she assumed office in December 2018.

Nakalema made the assertion while speaking to the newly-appointed members of the Tribunal during an induction training session at their offices at Padre Pio House, Kampala.

“I am a soldier and I do not fear anyone. I swore and I am ready to die on duty because I do not fear any of the so-called untouchables. We shall touch them on your behalf, just refer these individuals to me,” she said.

Nakalema also said the unit had set up a 24-hour team that receives complaints from the public.

“As a unit we are well-connected to the public right from the grassroots and it makes our work easy.”

Here are things you didn’t know about Lt Col Nakalema;

1.Nakalema was born in Kashaari Village, Mbarara District in the Western Region of Uganda, to Midrace Sserwadda, a housewife and Eiyasafu Sserwadda, an Anglican parish priest.

2.She joined the Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) in 1999, where she rose to the rank of Major, in the “Special Forces Command”, under the command of First son Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

3. Prior to her arrival at the Uganda State House, Nakalema had worked in the finance department of the Special Forces Command (SFC). She was part of a team that established a working financial and accounting system at the SFC.In 2014, she was appointed to be the personal private secretary (PPS) to the president of Uganda, on the recommendation of the SFC.

4.In November 2016, her role was elevated to that of personal assistant to the president, specifically taking charge of the president’s daily itinerary. She was replaced as PPS, by Molly Kamukama.

5. In June 2017, Nakalema was selected to attend senior military training in the United Kingdom. She graduated in August 2018, from the Higher Command and Staff Course at the Joint Services Command and Staff College, in Watchfield, Oxfordshire.

6.In December 2018, Nakalema was introduced at a public function as a Lieutenant Colonel, who is the head of the Presidential Anti-Corruption Unit, based at State House, in Kampala.