Col Frank Bagyenda Kaka has turned down an ambassadorial offer from President Yoweri Museveni a few days after sacking him as Internal Security Organisation (ISO) Director General.

Kaka was early this month fired as ISO boss and replaced with Charles Oluka. Museveni decided to relieve Kaka off his duties due to crimes committed by ISO operatives under his watch.

According to Eagle Online news website, Kaka was appointed Uganda’s Ambassador to Angola days after his sacking.

Sources at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the former ISO boss was posted Luanda as the pioneer diplomat after Kampala decided to open an embassy in the central Africa country.

However, sources close to Col. Kaka disclosed that the former spy master wasn’t interested in heading to Angola as a diplomat. It is reported that after his sacking, President Yoweri Museveni telephoned Kaka and informed him about the appointment but the latter instead informed the head of state that he preferred remaining in Uganda to revert back to fishing in Kalangala Islands.