The State House Anti-Corruption Unit head Lt Col Edith Nakalema has said she is ready to deal with all corrupt leaders who think they are untouchables.

Nakalema said she was ready to assist the newly appointed Leadership Code Tribunal to quickly reach out to the ‘hard-to-reach people or leaders, saying speed in investigating and prosecuting suspects was one of her principles, which she said had yielded positive results since she assumed office in December 2018.

Nakalema was on Tuesday, October 13 speaking to the newly-appointed members of the Tribunal during an induction training session at their offices at Padre Pio House, Kampala.

“I am a soldier and I do not fear anyone. I swore and I am ready to die on duty because I do not fear any of the so-called untouchables. We shall touch them on your behalf, just refer these individuals to me,” she said.

Nakalema also said the unit had set up a 24-hour team that receives complaints from the public.

“As a unit we are well-connected to the public right from the grassroots and it makes our work easy.”

According to Nakalema, one of the shortcomings in inquiries into the cases was dragging and delaying investigations. This, she said, forces the public to lose morale and hope of achieving justice.

“As a unit we often work following a timeline and we use speed in investigations as a tool to achieve our goals,” she said, adding that delays in taking up investigations normally fails evidence-gathering, giving a chance for culprits to intimidate witnesses.