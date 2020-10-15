The Rubanda East legislator Henry Ariganyira Musasizi has accused his opponent Jogo Biryabarema of trying to incite violence in the recent NRM primaries.

Ariganyira, who was on Thursday morning speaking to the press at Rubanda District headquarters after being nominated as candidate for Rubanda East County Parliamentary seat said the forthcoming election is far better organized and would therefore reduce any chances of violence.

“We expect a peaceful campaign process, we expect a campaign based on issues, we expect minimal propaganda this time. We’ve experienced a campaign based on hate and propaganda, but we’ve learnt lessons …and the new campaign should be based on issues. The people who think that they will intimidate people in this coming election, they have no space in this election. Because this election is heavily regulated, every law must be followed and who ever disobeys any law in place shall be held responsible. I want to appeal the rest of my colleagues to be calm and sober…. Lets explain what we shall do our people, ” Musasizi said.

Musasizi was last week announced by the NRM electoral commission chairperson Dr Tang Odoi after Biryabarema had petitioned the elections tribunal accusing the former of robbing his victory. However, Biryabarema lost the case after the electoral tribunal said it had gathered all the necessary evidence to declare Musasizi a rightful winner.

Elsewhere in Kabale District, State Minster for Planning in the Ministry of Finance David Bahati was nominated at 9:00 am Kabale District Rukiiko hall.

While speaking to the press, Bahati expressed optimism that he would win the election by ninety percent, just like he won in the recent NRM primaries in Ndorwa West County.

Bahati won Simpson Mpiriiwe with ninety percent in the NRM elections, the highest margin in the country.