The Director Criminal Investigations AIGP Grace Akullo has urged to officers to be with the highest level of integrity as they handle case files.

AIGP Akullo was on Friday speaking at the closing ceremony of 103 police officers who have been on a two weeks course in Records Management at CID Headquarters Kibuli.

“Handle cases with integrity, stop negotiating cases and desist any forms of corruption like taking money from suspects. There’s no room for corruption in the Uganda police Force,” AIGP Akullo warned.

She noted that the CID will conduct various trainings as one way of building capacity.

She urged the officers to take the knowledge acquired seriously so that they become better records officers, noting that the institution relies on them to capture correct records of crime statistics for future planning in the fight against crime.

Records Management is one of the critical areas in crime management, good record keeping is not only good practice, but also aids in case monitoring and planning for the institution.

The officers were taken through topics such as Laws relating to records, good practices in record keeping , records and information Security, value of records as planning tool and criminal management system among others.

The course was funded and facilitated by the Justice, Law and Order Sector (JLOS).