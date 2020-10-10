Steven Lukyamuzi has always been in the political arena much as he prefers playing the cards silently.

A born-fide sports man, a teacher by profession as well as a politician, Lukyamuzi has grown from the arms of Masaka Municipality Speaker now to Kimanya/ Kabonera Mayor seat. He is ready to take up the role come 2021 general elections.

Formerly a head teacher of Blessed Sacrament Kimanya, Lukyamuzi says he decided to turn his art on the blackboard into politics because he felt it was a calling.

Born in early October 1974 to Eriya Kaggwa and Mary Nabutto residents of Maddu village in Gomba District, Lukyamuzi has acclimatized himself into the political circles.

“I started Leadership way back as a sanitary and healthy prefect at Maddu Church of Uganda in 1989,” he starts.

“In primary level I used to teach my fellow pupils in subjects; Mathematics, English especially in evening sessions,” he says.

Back then, Lukyamuzi cites that his father Kaggwa was the chairperson of Parents Teachers Association (PTA) which also pushed him to go for education much as he grew up admiring law profession.

From the father, Lukyamuzi later picked the nuts and started teaching too. He attended Bukandula-Umea Secondary School in 1990.

“We were the pioneer students. Actually, we started with a single classroom and in our first term I served as the head boy,” he says.

Considering Lukyamuzi’s humble beginning, he hopes to rally around to advocate for justice and leadership among the locals in Kimanya/ Kabonera Constituency.

By nature, Lukyamuzi is a soft-spoken creature. He grow up in the circles of religious leaders such as father Kasole who also advised him to attend St Joseph Secondary School where he also completed his Advanced Level.

“All a long I’ve been in leadership. At St Joseph Secondary School, I served as a head prefect,” he added.

Lukyamuzi is a member of National Unity Party Platform (NUP).

Growing up as a kid, Lukyamuzi envisioned himself as a lawyer. However, the 21 points he obtained during senior six exams were less compared to 24 points required for him to take on law on government sponsorship.

Married to Mary Nakawuka with whom they have produced five children, Lukyamuzi speaks heavily about his readiness to occupy the Mayor’s office.

Lukyamuzi says father Kasole helped him a lot in leadership mentorship programs during his glorious days as a lecturer at Mubende National Teachers College.

“When I joined him at the college we used to live a military way of life. Later on, I was elected as the Mandela Hall representative,” he says.

In 1997, Lukyamuzi also served as the guild council secretary at Kyambogo University.

“I’m what God made me and I don’t regret,” says Lukyamuzi also the team manager for Ente Clan.

When he finished his teaching college in 1998, Lukyamuzi was recruited as the director of services at St Kizito Secondary School. Banda Kampala.

“I was later upgraded to Deputy Head teacher’s role before I went to St Peters Busobozi Secondary School,” adds Lukyamuzi.

Back then, teaching was not considered heavily as a profession especially for the youths, but Lukyamuzi used to teach History, Mathematics and Christian Religious Education (CRE).

“I was effective because my students were passing well and I used to inspire them to work hard,” added Lukyamuzi.

It was heavily in 2000 when Lukyamuzi joined Blessed Sacrament Kimanya through the incumbent Masaka Municipality Woman Member of Parliament Babirye Kabanda.

“Mrs Kabanda saw me at St Peters Busubizi in 1998 when she was serving as the head teacher. When she came to Blessed Sacrament Kimanya I got a chance to work with her,” says Lukyamuzi who used to teach Divinity and Christian Religious Education.

In October 2001, Lukyamuzi was appointed Deputy Head teacher by the then Diocesan Director of Schools, the late Denis Ssebugwawo.

Lukyamuzi is a Bachelor’s Degree holder from Makerere University which he attained in 2006.

When Mrs Kabanda rose into the political arena, Lukyamuzi was later elevated to the head teacher’s role.

Currently, Lukyamuzi is pursuing a Master’s Degree in Education Management and Administration at Nkozi University.

This is not the first time Lukyamuzi has tempted to join politics. In 2011, he served as the Masaka Municipal Council speaker under Mayor Godfrey Kayemba currently an aspiring Member of Parliament for Kimannya, Kabonera Constituency.

“I’ve always been a good listener. A researcher as well as an innovator. I love challenging myself every day,” he says.

In terms of management, Lukyamuzi is purely a well-equipped fellow who has managed students and the locals themselves by the time he served as the speaker for Masaka Municipality.

“Some people think if they’re to climb up, they must pull others done,” asserts Lukyamuzi.

“That fallacy is wrong. I prefer working with people with positive attitude towards one another,” he says.

Lukyamuzi is versatile. In sports he prefers giving in his all. In politics too Lukyamuzi serves with utmost heart.

“My best book is the bible. I open the verse every day. I’ve read many but the bible remains the best manuscript,” he adds.