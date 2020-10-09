A group of disgruntled NRM members from Kigezi sub region who lost in the recent party primaries have formed a coalition dubbed Kigezi NRM frontliners and are seeking Presidential counsel.

Over 40 in number, the candidates who were vying for both parliamentary and local Council five seats say they will campaign for the president in 2021 if he bends his ears to listen to their grievances.

Led by their chairperson Simpson Mpirirwe who lost to Minister for Planning in the Ministry of Finance David Bahati, they said they were robbed of their victory and the legal panel of NRM didn’t resolve their issues as expected.

“The NRM tribunal spent only ten minutes to listen to our complaints before the were all dismissed. We aren’t happy at all,” Mpirirwe said.

While meeting at Kirigime guest house in Kabale Municipality,the candidates from districts of Rubanda, Kabale, Kisoro, Rukiga, kanungu and Rukungiri agreed to field independent candidates to contest against NRM candidates who robbed them.

Mathias Muhereza,who won only one village in his race in Rubanda west Constituency and the vice chairperson of the bloc said they intend to meet the President and only confirm their support in the coming polls.

“We want to tell him that we support him. We don’t expect money from him,” Muhereza said.

Retired Maj Gen Timothy sabiti Mutebile who lost the race to youthful sheikh kassim Kamugisha in Kabale Municipality is the chief whip of the created coalition.