A few weeks ago, the country woke up to the disturbing news of an intercepted gift courier of a human head at Parliament reportedly destined for the very strong chief custodian of Parliament Rebecca Alitwaala Kadaga.

What understandably caught the attention of the public was the gruesome life ending act on a toddler only to be used in unworthy political games.

Preliminary detective findings reported the victim to have been murdered somewhere in Masaka after the DNA results from Mulago showed the head indeed and headless trunk discovered in Masaka matched.

The biggest question that will keep lingering on the minds of the inquisitive pubic is what could be the motive of the act? Why was it so easy for the person who initially lied about his age, and provided very scanty details about himself at the time of arrest, masquerade to be a woman, but quickly point out the intended recipient of the abominable gift yet one would expect this to be a secret for one to die protecting!

What does this mean then? Could this gift have been intended for a different person or just a deliberate plot to frame the politically battle hardened Kadaga?

Although both the above assumptions would make some believable sense, there is a third one that seems more believable. Could it have been an act of protest from someone or a group of people who could have been angered at one point in Kadaga’s multi – political positions.

Whereas none of the above possible motives is factually substantiated, a thorough discussion of each one of them would help an inquisitive mind to have a picture of the matter however vague.

On whether the human head gift could have been headed for a different recipient other than the one so far widely heralded in the press, it’s the manner in which the intercepted culprit found it that easy to open up even before a single interrogation session was conducted on him. Could it be that he was just too naive and dense? Then what could have prompted whoever hired him to give such a task an imbecile that could not hold onto a secret for a single minute’s length?

The above questions therefore lead us to a possibility of the suspect having had a prior coaching session on who to use as a scapegoat upon arrest.

But this could as well have been a deliberate plot to frame and taint the speaker’s very enviable reputation, which has by the way worked in the short run before security finally gets to the bottom of the whole puzzle.

So far so bad, and or good for some people, some short sighted critics have already started thumping Kadaga, linking the matter to a possible ritual murder which could have her implicated before the public eye.

Another most probable murder in protest. It’s no secret that the strong woman has amassed an innumerable number of hater during his lengthy and enviable reign I national politics.

In Parliament, Kadaga has had feud with some of the regime’s untouchables.

At the height of the battle filled tenure of the Stateswoman from Kamuli, Ruth Nankabirwa – the ruling Party Chief whip just last month came out to publicly accuse Kadaga of being a mole within the ranks of the party she “claims” to subscribe to.

Although Nankabirwa’s outburst could easily be viewed in a light of a normal internal democratic process, it signified a rock within the party for the Speaker. Kadaga is greatly celebrated for keeping NRM intact in Busoga where she has emerged to be a power broker over the years.

In Parliament, the woman seen by many as a probable Museveni heir is credited for maintaining order in the house, keeping the stubborn opposition in order in the process.

Had it not been due to her able minded leadership, the house would have sprung in chaos more often than not owing to the seemingly chaotic opposition in the house.

She has however done this by making those on the opposing side feel protected under her stewardship. This has equally earned her opposition from fellow party members who feel se should have done better in controlling dissenting voices in the house for the benefit of the ruling party.

It’s not surprising that she had to take some time off to undergo some specialised treatment in Nairobi for ailments reportedly related to poison.

Even before that incident, Kadaga’s life had been reportedly targeted by unidentified assassin’s when powder poison was reportedly delivered to her in an envelope. She was however saved after her helper opened the letter in question and got badly burnt as a result.

This would be a call for all stakeholders in protecting the Speaker, herself inclusive, to take the incident very seriously lest they regret when it’s too late.