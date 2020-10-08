The announcement by the National Unity Platform (NUP) Election management committee that Kawempe South MP Latif Sebaggala Ssengendo had been picked as the party’s flag bearer for Kampala City Lord Mayor seat ahead of Bobi Wine’s age long partner Joseph Mayanja alias Jose Chameleone understandably came as a big surprise to many.

Sebaggala’s move to chicken out of the contest controversially, could have served as a breather of new life in Chameleone’s aspirations but he was for the second time overlooked by the Kamwokya based party. They again slammed the door on him in favor of Nabilah Naggayi Sempala who had actually been a complete outsider in NUP since it’s metamorphosis from People Power.

Chameleone’s sincere commitment to the Robert Kyagulanyi – led struggle in the recent times had endeared him to many faces within NUP and his rejection would naturally cause discontent, but fortunately it never did, the musician turned politician kept calm.

After being rejected, Chameleone, never hurled insults at NUP like most disgruntled big fish who did so. Over the days, we have seen the likes of Mike Mabikke, Samuel Lubega Mukaaku, Sulaiman Kidandala, Roy Ssemboga, Moses Kasibante among others complaining of NUP’s poor leadership citing it as the reason why they were dropped during the party’s vetting process for flag bearers.

Speaking shortly after his nomination for Lord Mayorship, a calm and calculative Chameleone revealed that he had harboured no bad blood against the NUP principal and that he would remain his choice for President in next year’s general elections.

Whereas this must have come as a heavy blow to regime sympathisers and those from his parents party DP who could have thought that their former member could be headed for home after the nasty betrayal at the hands of Bobi Wine, it could have won him many sympathisers from the NUP party even though they still have Nabilah as the official ticket bearer.

A clear analysis of the political climate in Kampala and NUP clearly shows that Mr Mayanja is way more popular in the race to replace Erias Lukwago than Nabilah which could sway away some party die-hards into voting for the music star in exchange for his unwavering loyalty to their master – Bobi Wine, leaving Nabilah completely isolated.