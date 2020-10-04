As controversial cty lawyer Male Mabirizi prepares to collect the remains of his items of war after a seemingly failed legal offensive against Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi, one person – Shamim Malende could be singing a victory song in anticipation of sharing the spoils of war out of a political blunder committed by her nemesis Dr Stella Nyanzi.

Mabirizi ignited a battle over Bobi Wine’s age and education discrepancies where he alleged that the singer cum politician could have forged his academic papers besides lying about his age which would cast his integrity under significant scrutiny.

Amidst Bobi’s silence which left the public guessing, Nyanzi would not let the associated storm pass under her feet just like that.

She would castigate the young politician for specifically lying about his age – a tendency she said is typical for the women and the gay people.

“Now, the one thing I really don’t understand is why a heterosexual man would formally tell lies about his age. Usually, it is vain women or effeminate gay men who are stereotyped as constantly cutting their ages by years. But a man running for public office, first as an MP and now as president? Why would such a person lie about their age?” Nyanzi wondered.

“Would it have mattered if Bobi Wine was born in 1980 or 1982? Would it be that detrimental if he was born in 1970 or 1975 or even 1978? Clearly, he had a beard and an Adam’s apple; indicators of physical maturity. He had a wife and biological children. He was an adult (presumably of sound mind) and therefore qualified for the political office of MP. Why did he fall for the temptation to doctor his age?” She continued.

According to Nyanzi, it is a disturbing act of dishonesty which exposes the pop star’s integrity to acute scrutiny. She adds that if he was born in 1980, he lied about 1982. If he was born in 1982, he lied about 1980.

The Kampala Woman MP aspirant further contended that lying about something as banal as one’s age reveals immense possibility of lying about much more.

“Call it trivia on my part, but this seemingly small matter raises deep questions about trust. How do we trust the words of a man who lies about his age? How do we plan with a man who lies about his age? How do we depend on the promises of a man who lies about his age?” She further asserted.

Although Nyanzi was equally quick in accepting the NUP leader’s clarification on the discrepancy in his age and education, the damage committed already could be too fatal to be ignored by the aggrieved Kyagulanyi loyalists in Kampala where he seems to be most popular and the same Constituency which Nyanzi is seeking to represent in Parliament.

With a more royal Bobi Wine follower – Shamim Malende waiting all along for an opportunity to depose the troubled former Makerere Don from the top of the Kampala voters’ choice list, this could be that very opportunity the youthful lawyer could have been desperately dying to have.

If Nyanzi – a prior to very popular choice for the voters fails to win the seat in next year’s general elections,she could have only her lack of verbal control to blame for the failure.