Musician turned politician Joseph Mayanja famously known as Jose Chameleone has revealed why he never complained when he was denied a National Unity Platform (NUP) party ticket to run for Kampala City Lord Mayor seat.

During an interview with NBS Amasengejje on Wednesday, Chameleone said that he was humiliated and hurt for not getting the party ticket but he kept quiet because he believes that there are some fishy activities taking place within the NUP vetting committee.

“The truth is I was humiliated when I was denied the NUP ticket, I didn’t expect it. But you see, that vetting committee which comprises about 15 people is doing some unclear things which are in turn destroying the party,” Chameleone said.

The Leone Island boss further promised that he is still a freedom fighter and plans to meet his friend, also the president of NUP Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine to talk to him about this matter.

The singer however promised that he is not going to leave the People Power struggle and Bobi Wine is still his ‘president’, but he will be contesting as an independent candidate in the Kampala Lord Mayor race come 2021, and he will be using the watch as his symbol.