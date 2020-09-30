STATE HOUSE, ENTEBBE: President Yoweri Museveni has awarded a certificate of recognition to the Chinese investors in appreciation of their successful industrial investment implementation of the Kapeeka industrial park in Nakaseke district.

During the meeting held yesterday at State House Entebbe, attended by the Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Matia Kasaija among others, President Museveni emphasized that Uganda’s interest is to have local industries using locally produced raw materials.

“What I am interested in is full utilization of raw materials in the local factories”, he said.

Since its inception, Kapeeka Industrial park has sunk $200 million US Dollars and provided over 2500 employment opportunities to Ugandans.

Responding to pertinent issues and hindrances of industrial development raised by the Managing Director of Liao Shan Industrial Park at Namukekela Agro Processing Industry, Sam Zhang Hao, President Museveni urged Ugandans not to tolerate any obstacles against the country’s industrial development.

He also noted that some products like ceramics items marketability have been affected by the raging Covid-19 pandemic though in steady production.