Kampala Woman MP Naggayi Nabilah Sempala is National Unity Platform Kampala Lord Mayor flag bearer in the 2021 general elections.

Nabilah got the ticket after her brother in law Latif Sebaggala abandoned the same ticket in favour of Erias Lukwago of the Forum for Democratic Change.

Latif has got a ticket after flooring singer Joseph Mayanja, better known as Jose Chameleon. Chameleon has since moved on and sought Democratic party blessing.

Nabilah, a member of the FDC for 15 years, was locked out of nominations by the party’s electoral commission before reopening the window to allow Lukwago get a nomination. Lukwago is a high-profile member of the DP who crossed to FDC. He has a DP life membership card.

On hearing news that Nabilah had got a ticket in NUP to stand, FDC spokesman Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda warned Robert Kyagulanyi of the impending danger from the new party member.

He said, “If Nabilah changes the way she plays politics, she can be a very good politician. But if she doesn’t, NUP should be careful.”

It is not clear what dirty FDC has about Nabilah, however, sources say the Kampala Woman MP is accused of being in bed with the ruling party. Nabilah however says FDC was full of sexist, male chauvinists.

Nabilah beat Hajj Kadra Ssali to take the Lord Mayor ticket. She scored 166 points from the possible 200.

Nabilah said she was going to ensure Kyagulanyi wins Kampala.

“I think Kampala deserves a fresh start; a new president and a new lord Mayor.”

She lauded NUP for having respect for women and not patronizing them, as was the case in her former party, FDC.