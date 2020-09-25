Police in Kisoro District are hunting for a man who brutally murdered four family members on Thursday.

Gerald Ndikumukiza, 28, penned down a letter before he cut the four. In the letter, he noted in Kifumbira-Kinyarwanda language that “icyo mwashakaga mwakibonye” , meaning “you have seen what you wanted” .

It’s alleged that the suspect cut Sebitama Deogratius male aged 80, Nyiraguhirwa Bonconsira female aged 75, Mujawimana Maliserina female aged 26 and Nyiramahoro Joan female aged 20 for unknown reasons. One young girl survived with an injury.

The deceased are residents of Kageyo village, Busengo Parish in Nyarubuye Sub County in Kisoro district

Preliminary reports indicate that the suspect Ndikumukiza who is a resident of the same place got a panga and attacked the four people all his relatives who reside in the same place and cut all of them to death.

During this attack he allegedly first killed Mujawimana Mariserina, there after killed the one Nyiramahoro Joan then Sebutama Deogratius and ended with Nyiraguhirwa Bonconsira.

According to the Kigezi regional police spokesperson Elly Maate, the suspect is said to have arrived on Thursday from Masaka where he had been working as a casual laborer with his brother Habyaremye George.

The suspect reportedly has a history of mental illness.

This case has been registered at Kisoro police under file number CRB 558/2020.