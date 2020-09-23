The ministry of education is considering promoting students in non-candidate classes, should they fail to get a chance to return to school before the end of the academic year.

This was revealed by Ismail Mulindwa, the Director, Basic and Secondary Education while meeting MPs on the Education Committee on Tuesday.

Mr Mulindwa said the ministry was set to roll out the enhanced home-study programme for effective learning for other learners that can lead to promotion to the next class in case the situation does not warrant reopening for all.

Last Sunday, while addressing the nation on covid-19 progress in Uganda, President Yoweri Museveni ordered for the reopening of schools for candidates and finalists.

“We have decided to reopen schools for candidate classes of P7, S.4 and S6, finalists in universities and tertiary institutions. We believe that their number is small. There are 1.2 million candidates out of the 15 million learners. That’s less than 10 per cent,” Museveni said.

He however said that non candidates will have to wait till next year.

On Tuesday 22, the ministry released a new school calendar which will roll over into next year, confirming that schools will start on October 15th for the second term and close mid-December.

The Third Term, according to the new calendar will begin mid-January and end in April.