Kampala City Lord Mayor hopeful Jose Chameleone has spoken out on the fire that caught Makerere University’s main building in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

Through his social media channel on Sunday, the musician turned politician said that there is a likely curse that was cast upon Uganda, but he believes that with God the country will overcome it.

“Oh God, Makerere University in flames. Whatever the curse that was cast upon us with GOD we shall overcome. This has for many years been the fountain of so many successful world figures and many more to come. It’s so sad,” Chameleone said.

The said building has been in existence since 1941 and it houses several offices which include the university’s main hall, Vice Chancellor’s office, the University’s printer, students’ records office, among others.

But according to the University’s Vice Chancellor Professor Barnabus Nawangwe, they are going to act so fast to restore the building to its historic state.

“Its is a very dark morning for Makerere University. Our iconic Main Administration Building caught fire and the destruction is unbelievable. But we are determined to restore the building to its historic state in the shortest time possible,” Prof Nawangwe shared via social media.

Currently police are doing investigations to find out the cause of this fire outbreak.