The deputy Resident District Commissioner (RDC) of Kyankwanzi Denis Nzeirwe has threatened to leave NRM and contest as an independent candidate in the forthcoming general elections after losing Kabale District Chairpersonship flag bearer for NRM.

In last Friday’s elections, the Katuna Town council LCIII Chairperson Nelson Nshangabasheija alias Baaba Baba Taata Taata was declared the Kabale District Chairperson NRM flag bearer.

Nshangabasheija garnered 45,247 votes defeating the incumbent Kabale district Chairperson Patrick Besigye Keihwa who polled 21,803 votes. In the race also was Nzeirwe who got 22,671 votes.

However, speaking to our reporter, Nzeirwe said that he was not satisfied with the results saying they never got enough campaigning time.

He also said that there were irregularities in the concluded NRM primary election claiming that there was under age voting which led to his loss. He is hopeful to claim victory once he comes back as Independent

Nzeirwe noted that he will now get ample time to campaign and rally support as it’s at least five months to the February general election.

When our reporter contacted Nshangabasheija about Nzeirwe’s decision, he said Nzeirwe is welcome to the challenge if he feels unsatisfied adding that he has trust that Kabale people will still vote him as the District Chairperson. He called for calmness and unity among voters in the district.