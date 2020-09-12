Uganda has confirmed 326 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cumulative total of registered infections to 4,703.

The new cases are from results of Covid-19 tests done on 11 September 2020

According to the Ministry of Health, of the new cases, 317 are from contacts and alerts.

“Of the alerts and contacts, 94 are from Kampala, 93 from Buikwe, 29 from Kitgum, 17 from Gulu, 19 from Moroto, 10 from Mbale, 9 from Amuru,8 from Kapchorwa, 7 from Pader, 5 from Nwoya, 5 from Bududa, 5 from Mukono, 4 from Wakiso, 2 from Jinja, 2 from Omoro, 3 from Sironko, 2 from Zombo, 1 from Arua, 1 from Namisindwa and 1 from Tororo, “the Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Other nine cases are those of returnees from India, Burkina Faso, Iraq, Italy and Kenya.

On the other hand, the Ministry also confirmed 3 new covid-19 deaths from Kampala. The total number of deaths now stands at 52.

Meanwhile, the country’s number of recoveries stands at 1998.