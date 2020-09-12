The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Wazalendo Col Joseph Freddy Onata has applauded the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces SACCO(Wazalendo) upon their resilience,flexibility and selfless efforts in maintaining the high standards of service delivery to its members amidst Covid 19 challenges .

Col Onata made the remarks while addressing managers of the 19 branches of WSACCO across the country together with Heads of Departments at the SACCO headquarters in Kiwatule -Kampala .

Furthermore, he commended them for continuing to extend the required services to their members even amidst the tough pandemic season. “You are the wheels of Wazalendo and its success depends on your level of commitment ,integrity and general performance”said Col Onata.

The Chief Executive Officer said that as a way of combating the spread of COVID 19, various measures were put in place at all stations, one being that the number of staff in the office was scaled down to the required minimum while ensuring the rest were working from home.

He also encouraged them to always research endlessly for innovations that can improve service delivery in their sector,all the while working as a team,because thats the only way they will excel.

Col Onata further warned the indisciplined managers that they will be firmly dealt with within the law because discipline is the value that sets UPDF apart.

The Human Resource Manager Maj Wesley Aine commended the excellent efforts which the Chief Executive Officer and UPDF leadership have put in place to motivate employees through allowances, good working environment and good communication flow which have contributed to the growth and development of the SACCO hence increasing revenue .

In attendance also was the Director Personnel and Finance Col Jack Mugyerwa,Director Operations Mr William Atalyeba,Col John Nuwagaba the Political Commissariat and Head communication Wazalendo .