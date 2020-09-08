When the country is feeling the pinch visited on it by Covid-19, and the country sinks further into debt, the Finance minister David Bahati had a ‘solution’ for the poor villagers in his constituency, Ndorwa West.

On voting day last week, everyone who turned up, including children, to vote, received ugx5000.

The result was resounding. Finance state minister David Bahati scored 90 per cent to regain his NRM party ticket to the finals in January next year.

Despite warnings from President Museveni who condemned violence, intimidation and voter bribery, most politicians resorted to the formula which serves them most.

For Bahati, the video making rounds on social media, show voters lining up to receive their sh5000 each for being in the line voting the minister.

Bahati, the junior state minister who keeps demanding for supplements in Parliament, was declared by Kabale district NRM election officer victor with 45.245 votes. His closes opponent Simpson Mpereirwe got only 5,089. The third candidate Mark K got 304 votes.

From the statistics available, only three villages in Ndorwa resisted Bahati vote bribing, out of the 300 villages in his constituency.

Bahati 47, and the third time lucky MP was roasted by social media.

TRACY Ninsiima tweeted via @NinsiimaTracy:

The people of NdorwaWest didnt vote they only lined up to receive a 5000shs bribe from

@dbahati at every polling station @NRMOnline @KagutaMuseveni @JustineLumumba

will u condone this kind of Electoral malpractice My heart breaks 4 my people of NdorwaWest

Fine Boy Kera:

Apart from violence , in Ndorwa West agents of David Bahati were giving out money to people in lines to vote . NRM primaries were a real joke for sure #NoToVoterBriberyInNdorwaWest

GENO ERIC @genoeric1:

It’s really absurd that on voting day, such things happen normally. David Bahati the State Minister of Finance for Planning realized that after 5 years he had only brought nothing but vibes to the people of Ndorwa west,he chose to bribe in the primaries.

Walter Mwesigye @MwesigyeWalter

This video shows a man handing over five thousand shillings notes to people queuing behind Ndorwa West MP @dbahati‘s photo during Friday’s party primaries. It surfaced on the internet via one of the contestants Tracy Ninsiima who says bribery was at its peak during the polls.

Smile Omutagwenda @dorothyainemba1

In greater Kabale , the State minister of finance for planning, David Bahati who is incumbent MP for Ndorwa West County, was announced winner at today at 5:00am Minister Bahati polled 45,245 votes to defeat his closest competitor Simpson Mpirirwe. What do you have to say about your Finance minister

@dbahati who has engaged in voter bribery with 5000shs in every single election where he has been a candidate in Ndorwa West? The people of Ndorwa West deserve better!