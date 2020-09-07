The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Electoral Commission chairperson Dr Tanga Odoi has asked the party Secretary General Justine Kasule Lumumba to intervene in the escalating violence cases that erupted in the recent party elections.

Dr Tanga who was speaking during an interview with NBS Tv on Monday, said that the characters that were exhibited in last week’s primaries must be dealt with if not, the country might go back in the past history of electoral violence.

“We have to learn from history because this remains our history. If we don’t, we will be like the bourbons that learnt nothing from their history. Voting by lining up has been the best idea in NRM but the problem has been the voter register, Police should handle post-election violence, I have done my part the Secretary-General should do her part also,” he said.

Dr Tanga added that this wave of electoral violence can push NRM backwards if at all the issue of a credible register is not held properly.

Meanwhile, the national party chairman Gen Yoweri Kaguta Museveni is expected to meet Lumumba today at the NRM secretariat to receive the general report on regarding the party primaries.

The NRM elections had a lot of irregularities whereby sox people lost their lives while other sustained injuries.