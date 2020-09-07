The former president of Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) Dr Kizza Besigye has laughed at Members of Parliament who lost in the just concluded NRM party primaries for parliamentary flag bearers.

On Friday, the ruling party held its primaries however a good number of legislators were heavily trounced and it’s from this background that the four-time presidential candidate has reminded them to remember what he used to tell them that President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni who is also their national party chairman will use them to meet his goals and dumps them as soon as he sees they have become a problem to him.

Besigye during a Facebook livestream over the weekend said that there was no way President Museveni would go into general elections with people whom he used to remove the age limit because the public had marked them.

“The closer you are to Mr Museveni, the more you are hated by the people in Uganda; and even inside NRM. That’s why Ministers are now an endangered species. But it was also bad news too for those who were very active in championing the change in the Constitution. That’s why the main culprit Magyezi ran away before he was humiliated.”

Besigye said that he has kept on warning several ministers/ MPs that “as long as the public loves you, you will be a target to president Museveni until he messes you up, finally, he will dump you and get other new blood.”

He, however, told them their rejection by the party members and yet they have been closer to the President, is clear proof that the people of Uganda see what is right and know the truth, despite the money they bribe them with. He further asked them to join him in the struggle.

“What happened in NRM party primaries clearly defines the importance of our Plan B, electoral processes are an avenue that must be used to deepen the liberation struggle as opposed to being an end in themselves. Although am currently wholly sold to Plan B, it’s those seeking to use electioneering period to deepen the liberation struggle that I will personally incline on to support my Plan B,” he said.

He said that the moment a significant fraction of the population understands properly the ingredients of his Plan B, Museveni will be no more. However, he said that the big task is explaining his Plan B to the public to understand it.

Besigye also warned the opposition to borrow a leaf from what happened in the NRM elections because the violence, vote rigging and bribery might triple in the forthcoming general elections.

Meanwhile, some of the MPs/ministers who lost in the primaries include; Evelyn Anite (State Minister – Privatisation) – Koboko Municipality, Adolf Mwesigye (Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs) – Bunyangabu County, Elioda Tumwesigye (Minister of Science and Technology) – Sheema Municipality, Henry Okello-Oryem (State Minister – Foreign Affairs) – Chua East Constituency, Mwesigwa Rukutana (State Minister – Labour) – Rushenyi County, John Byabagambi (Minister of Karamoja Affairs) – Ibanda South, Mary Karooro Okurut (Minister i/c General Duties OPM) -Bushenyi Woman MP.

Others; Molly Kamukama (State Minister for Economic Monitoring in the Office of the President) – Kazo Woman MP, Christopher Kibanzanga (Minister of State Agriculture) – Bughendera County, Fr. Simon Lokodo (Minister of Ethics and Integrity) – Dodoth, Tarsis Kabwegyere (Former Minister i/c General Duties OPM) – Igara East, Benna Namugwanya Bugembe ( State Minister for Kampala) -Mubende Woman MP, Michael Werikhe Kafabusa (State Minister for Trade)- Bungokho County.