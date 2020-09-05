There was drama in Rushenyi county on Friday when State Minister for Labour Mwesigwa Rukutana tried to shoot at his rivals during the NRM party primaries.

In a video making rounds on social media, Rukutana is seen picking an AK47 rifle from his police guard and advancing towards a car occupied by unidentified people.

The guard then quickly removes the magazine from the gun, preventing the minister from shooting people.

The incident followed unprecedented violence in Rubaare (the minister’s home town) where Rukutana is battling Naome Kabasharira in the Rushenyi NRM MP primaries.

Voting in some parts of Rushenyi, Ntungamo District, Western Uganda, were on Friday postponed over violence.

However, Rukutana has defended himself saying that he was forced to pick a gun from his guard to to protect himself from armed people.

“These people were armed. They came to my farm and blocked my family members from leaving our home,” Rukutana told a local news website- Chimpreports on Saturday.

“My guards went and urged them to leave but they refused. So I was trying to secure myself.”

But his rivals say he was bribing people at his home which they raided to collect evidence.