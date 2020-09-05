Sr Irene Lucy Onyai has succumbed to Covid-19.

Sr Onyal is the former Radio Maria Coordinator.

According to Radio Maria, Sr Onyai died on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Mulago hospital.

She was tested for Covid-19 and found negative, but two days ago she was found positive and transferred to Mulago Hospital for better management.

Sr Onyal was a member of the Social Communications Commission and Radio Sapientia Board representing Gulu Ecclesiastical Province.

“Sr Irene had been admitted a few days ago at Rubaga Hospital with breathing problems,” the radio station posted.

Currently, Uganda has 3,353 cumulative confirmed cases of covid-19 with 35 registered deaths.