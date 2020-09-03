After being betrayed by his close friends, musician turned politician Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has requested God to save him from the bad apples.

In his Thursday tweet, the National Unity Platform (NUP) leader said he can handle his enemies but it was so difficult for him to deal with his friends.

“God save me from my friends, I can handle my enemies!” Bobi Wine tweeted.

The Kyadondo East legislator’s statement follows the recent defection of his close associates from his People Power Movement/NUP to ruling party NRM.

Some of the former Bobi Wine’s former colleagues who have since joined NRM include Jennifer Full Figure, social media blogger Ashburg Katto, Basajjamivule, Bosmic Otim, Bajjo among others.

Bajjo one of the defectors one Wednesday accused Bobi Wine of being a hypocrite who has abandoned most of his close associates in the struggle.

During an interview with Bukedde TV, the events promoter said he has been there for Bobi Wine-real name Robert Kyagulanyi through thick and thin but he was so disappointed that he has decided to turn his back on him to the extent of refusing to pick his calls.

“Bobi Wine is my friend, I love you so much but reduce on your pride and regulate the word being told to you by some people. What you should know is that you need everybody,” angry Bajjo disclosed.

“Bobi Wine, Uganda is for all of us. We have been with you since the beginning of the struggle. We thought we are fighting for the country but you are taking a different route. The one who speaks against you, is taken to be a bad person. I have sent Fred Nyanzi to you on several occasions, I have called you several times but you don’t pick my calls, you don’t respond to my whatsapp messages.”

Bajjo further revealed that he had decided to give up on politics so that he concentrates on helping poor Ugandans.

“I’m a very intelligent man, if I join NRM now, Museveni will automatically give me a job. Just imagine if Bajjo, Abtex, Full Figure and Basajjamivule join hands we can bring Uganda down. But for now, I’m going to be helping poor Ugandans to better their lives. “