President Yoweri Museveni has cleared the air on allegations that he is Rwandan.

The President’s response follows a claim by his social media follower a one Mwoyo Gwa Gwanga (Facebook name) that he was not against Banyankore but only against Banyarwanda like the former (Museveni).

“He is also wondering whether Banyarwanda are an “Official” tribe of Uganda. First of all, I am not a Munyarwanda,” Museveni clarified in a Facebook statement on Thursday.

He added, “I am a Musiita and my mother is Mweene Rukaari and you can go to the beginning of creation, you will not find any Bunyarwandism in me.However, it would not have mattered if I was a Munyarwanda.”

The President also noted that as ruling party-NRM, they talk of Africa, not just the small tribes or even just Uganda.

He said, they want the unity of East Africa and that of Africa.

Museveni further revealed that despite of not being a Rwandan, he has many Banyarwanda relatives by marriage.

“Yes, the Banyarwanda are one of the indigenous tribes of what became Uganda. Why? Two reasons. One reason is that a part of Rwanda, Kisoro, was put in Uganda by the colonial borders. They are indigenous Ugandans and they are Kinyarwnada speakers (Kifumbira).

“Therefore, those who waste their time trying to find which Samia is from Kenya, which Mukoonjo is from Congo, which Alur is from Congo, which Kakwa is from Congo or South Sudan, which Madi is from South Sudan, which Acholi is from South Sudan, which Karimojong is from South Sudan, which Sabiny is from Kenya, which Mugisu is from Kenya, which Munyankore or Rakaian is from Karagwe or Buhaya in Tanzania, are not part of our Pan-African vision. Since time immemorial, these peoples have always interacted in spite of the myopic chiefs that fomented wars among out people.”