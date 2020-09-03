The President of Tanzania John Pombe Magufuli has endorsed the National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine that he has all it takes to succeed the current President of Uganda Gen Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

Magufuli who was addressing journalists on Tuesday about his ongoing presidential campaigns said that incase Ugandans vote for Bobi Wine, they would have gotten a smartest, accurate and intelligent young leader.

“Kyagulanyi is a young, smart and intelligent leader and that is the leader Uganda currently needs,” he said.

Meanwhile, Magufuli is also seeking a second term as the President of Tanzania under the card of Chama Cha Mapenduzi (CCM) party. He began his official presidential campaigns four days ago and he has pledged to improve the economy and complete the unfinished projects which he had started in his first term.

Magufuli is to face off with 14 challengers but the tense race will be him and Chadema’s hopeful candidate Tundu Lissu who returned from Belgium last month where he had gone to seek for treatment after surviving an assassination attempt in which he was shot 16 times in 2017.

Magufuli took office in 2015 promising to crack down on corruption and expand the country’s road and railway network however he has been accused of narrowing freedoms and increasing authoritarianism.

According to Akande Kwayu, a political scientist from Tanzania, during Magufuli’s first term as a president, newspapers have been shut down, and the work of non-governmental organisations has been severely restricted, with rights groups and opposition parties being severely attacked by the state machinery.