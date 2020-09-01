The Mukono Principal Medical Officer has strongly urged all members of the Community to intensify hand washing efforts at a personal and household level, in order to stop the community transmission of the Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19).

The District PMO, Dr. Anthony Konde, highlighted that the increasing number of cases in Mukono was evidence that the public was not being serious enough in implementing measures to avoid COVID-19.

“As you may all know, we recently registered more coronavirus cases as a district. We must intensify our community mobilization and education immediately. We will distribute the handwashing facilities for the public to use, especially to places with gatherings such as the market areas. There is a growing laxity among the public which requires intensive community mobilization,” he said.

Dr. Konde was speaking at the Municipality Headquarters where he received a donation of handwashing jerrycans from Coca-Cola Beverages Africa in Uganda (Century & Rwenzori Bottling Companies).

He thanked the Company for supporting the call by the Ministry of Health for members of the general public to observe public hygiene and frequently wash hands with soap and water for at least twenty seconds each time.

Coca-Cola Beverages Africa has so far distributed 1,100 handwashing stations in various parts of the country including Kampala, Mbarara, Buikwe, Kalungu and now Mukono District.

“We are very appreciative as a District for this support. Many times, doing the simple things that people consider mundane can save a lot of lives. To all Ugandans: Wash your hands all the time, I can’t emphasize that enough. If you have workers that are suspected and have the symptoms, we have facilities at the hospital where we can check them. Even the two that were confirmed in the district were at our hospital, so let’s work together to fight COVID-19 infections in our communities,” he urged.

Since March, Coca-Cola Beverages Africa has been at the forefront of championing handwashing initiatives as part of its UGX1.3billion (One Billion Three Hundred Million Shillings) contribution to the fight against COVID-19.

On top of committing to establish 5,000 handwashing stations, the Company has run public awareness campaigns and re-adjusted bottle labels to deliver the handwashing message to the general public.

At the handover ceremony, Special Events and Promotion Manager, Newton Lee Ogong, said the Company approach to managing COVID-19 is grounded on ‘People First’, covering the employees, their families, and the community at large.

“We have always put the health, safety and security of our people first. People throughout the world have been impacted in different ways by the COVID-19 pandemic. At Coca-Cola Beverages Africa we are doing our part to help prevent the further spread of the virus, while also supporting the needs of our customers, consumers, employees and communities,” he said.

“We are constantly monitoring the evolving situation and adapting our efforts and responses. We are working with different stakeholders at all levels; government and local NGOs to focus on recovery. We are confident that we, and the communities we proudly call home, will rebound by working together,” he reiterated.

On the same day Coca-Cola Beverages Africa also donated 165 cartons of Climb Up milk to vulnerable and single mothers in Mukono to boost their nutrition. The cartons were handed to the Uganda Red Cross Society in Mukono to distribute to the families in the community. Coca-Cola has a long history of working with the Red Cross Community during difficult times through financial contributions, beverage donations, and by sharing marketing assets, expertise and more.

Uganda Red Cross Society Mukono Branch Manager, Sam Mugisha, applauded the company for the support.

“We are delighted to receive this consignment from Coca-Cola Beverages Africa during this period. We will be distributing these to vulnerable people in the community with the same efficiency we used during distribution of food relief during the lockdown,” he said.

During the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, the Coca-Cola Foundation donated UGX390million in food relief to vulnerable families in Mukono District, distributed by the Uganda Red Cross Society.

Additional interventions the company made in the COVID-19 fight included donations of UGX85million to the Ministry of Health to buy medical equipment and sundries; public awareness worth UGX460million and three pick-up trucks for the Ministry of Health COVID-19 Task Force.