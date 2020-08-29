Just hours after Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) Executive Secretary Dan Odongo confirming that National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine was born in 1980, not 1982, Parliament website has changed the birth details of the Kyadondo East legislator.

Prior, the website was showing that Bobi Wine was born on 12 February, 1982 and now after the changes, the website shows that the musician turned politician was born on 12 February, 1980.

UNEB was recently reached out by city lawyer Hassan Male Mabirizi for clarification on the papers presented by Bobi Wine before he contested for the Kyadondo East Parliamentary seat.

In documents given to Mabirizi on Thursday, UNEB stated that Kyagulanyi sat his Ordinary Level on 14\7\1996 at Kitante Hill School aged 16 years old.

UNEB documents further indicate that Kyagulanyi sat for his Advanced level on 10th March 1998 at Kololo Senior Secondary School when he was 18 years which means that he was born in 1980 not 1982.

Odongo further stated that Kyagulanyi sat his examination of the Ordinary level between November and December; however, he stated that they don’t have the photo album of all candidates who sat their final examination in 1996 and 1998 for both O and A level.