Sarah Bireete the Executive Director for Center for Constitutional Governance (CCG) has asked President Yoweri Museveni to stop supporting security agents’ brutality on citizens of Uganda because it may cause chaos in the country.

The Human rights activist used her twitter handle to inform President Museveni that destroying a nation does not necessarily mean to throw an atomic bomb on it but the words of leaders are only enough to cause turmoils in the country.

“Good Morning Uganda-a Country where RULER SUPPORTS TORTURE OF CITIZENS. In this clip, Kaguta Museveni says HEBobiwine WAS PROPERLY BEATEN #ARUA. In the same fracas, Yasin Kauma was shot dead & several citizens brutalized. You don’t necessarily need atomic bombs to destroy a nation,” she said.

Bireete’s statement follows Museveni’s recent justification of torture against musician turned politician Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine.

President Museveni said last week that the Special Forces Command (SFC) acted professionally in dealing with Bobi Wine who had provoked them while in Arua back in August 2018.

Museveni made the remarks as Uganda Police Force passed out a total of 4809 officers at the ranks of Assistant Inspectors of Police and Probation Police Constables at a function held at the Police Training School, Kabalye in Masindi district.

“The other day there was a fracas in West Nile where our young friend Bobi Wine tried to fight with security people, I think they beat him a bit and then they came to me and said that an MP was beaten, I said okay, let me study how he was beaten,” the President said.

“When I studied, I found the man had been beaten properly, in the right way. This was because when the SFC people, who are not police, they are used to do our things actually managed to act properly. I was surprised.This honourable member boxed them, they also tried to box back until they subdued him and after, they did not beat him again. So I was surprised that these people acted properly, it was self defence and beyond self defence they didn’t beat. It was in order.”