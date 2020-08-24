City Lawyer Male Mabirizi has continued to punch holes in National Unity Platform (NUP)’s presidential hopeful Robert Kyagulanyi’s capability to lead Uganda.

He has now compared him to mediocre former presidential candidate Joseph Mabirizi.

For starters, Mabirizi shot to satirical fame when he failed to articulate issues during a Presidential public debate, earning himself a name as the most mentally inadequate contender among all the other seven that sought to unseat President Museveni in the 2016 general elections.

Mabirizi, who just a few days ago successfully petitioned the Electoral Commission seeking to be availed with the presidential hopeful’s academic credentials further revealed yesterday Sunday 23 that Bobi Wine might have either forged his Advanced Certificate of Education or hired someone else to sit the exams on his behalf according to the gross irregularities cited in his certificates, age and years of award.

According to Mabirizi, there is completely no way the pop star cum politician could have sat for his senior six examinations in March 1998, just less than two years after the release of his senior four results he sat for in 1996.

Even though there were two sets of senior six exams sat for that year, those who sat for the March exams in 1998 were those who had sat for senior four in 1995 when the singer is believed to have been in senior three.

Mabirizi has since confidently vowed to make sure that the youthful politician’s name is blocked from accessing the presidential ballot on grounds of lack of the minimum academic qualifications.

The law demands that for one to qualify for the Presidency and MP, they must have sat for Advanced Level Exams and passed or possess an equivalent.

Asked why he had opted to pursue the Kyadondo East Legislator’s academic qualifications in particular despite there being more than 30 people who have so far declared their intent to challenge for the seat, Mabirizi responded that it’s because it was Kyagulanyi amongst all of them that demonstrated symptoms of being academically wanting.

When a reporter asked why he for instance didn’t follow up on former contender Joseph Mabirizi, who he suggested seemed to be glaringly lacking academically, the complex counsel explained that it’s Bobi Wine of the two who had more open signs of being uneducated than his other counterpart.

Joseph Mabirizi is also among the many people who have so far declared their intention to challenge President Museveni in next year’s elections.