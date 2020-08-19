Although she has always been graceful in accepting defeat at Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party primaries for Rukungiri Municipality Parliamentary seat for the past 11 years, this time round Ingrid Turinawe has refused to honour the third defeat by accusing National Resistance Movement (NRM) of giving money to Dr Wallen Nuwagaba Tumwine who emerged as a winner.

On Tuesday, FDC carried out primaries for Rukungiri Municipality Parliamentary seat. The race had three contenders who included; Dr Tumwine, incumbent MP Roland Kaginda and Turinawe. However, at the end of the day Dr Tumwine emerged as winner with 130 votes Turinawe 65 votes and Kaginda 62 votes.

Although she has always accepted defeats, Turinawe this time has refused to take it in by accusing Dr Tumwine of dashing out money to delegates which is against the core values of Uganda’s main opposition party.

She said, “Someone came from nowhere with sacks of money and began dashing out envelopes containing cash as much as Shs300,000, Shs400,000 and Shs500,000 This is abominable because the FDC we started and built is against voter bribery. Dr Tumwine used this strange money to procure the victory.”

She added that nobody knows where Dr Tumwine got the money he gave to delegates. Turinawe believes that this was an intended move by their party opponent.

“Nobody knows where this money came from. We will not accept to hand over our party to the junta,” she asserted. “In [Rukungiri] town, people lined along the streets in anger, in pain and protest a matter that caused Police to arrest me as I walked home. People are vowing not to vote for the so-called flag bearer who bribed delegates.”

According to her, most FDC supporters in Rukungiri have vowed not to vote for Dr Tumwine because of what he did, (giving out money to delegates)

“Others are saying they will vote an NRM or independent candidate to protest against the few compromised delegates while the biggest number say they will not vote. The outcome of yesterday’s election doesn’t represent the people’s will. They say few compromised delegates won’t decide for them. I and my team will take a painful but bold decision which will be communicated soon.”

Turinawe asked the party leadership to intervene in this matter or if not FDC might lose this seat to NRM.