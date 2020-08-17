Prophet Elvis Mbonye has yet again proven that he is the ‘Credible Mouthpiece of God in this Generation’ with the coming to pass of another prophesy on American politics.

In the latest prophesy made early this year, the Zoe Ministries leader says former Vice President Joe Biden, will be the Democratic Party candidate for the 2020 USA polls.

At the time of the prophesy on January 7, 2020, Biden was trailing Sen. Bernie Sanders in the race for the Democratic Party nomination.

CNN then said ‘Bernie Sanders has a very credible chance at winning the 2020 Democratic nomination’ before dropping out of the race in April to pave way for Biden.

“There are some things which I saw and it wasn’t clear. You see some of the things that came to me were bizarre and instead of getting deeper and trying to interpret them, I thought I’d mess them up,” Mbonye says in a video recorded at the weekly fellowship on January 7, 2020 and released this week by his ministry.

“But those that weren’t clear I let them be because sometimes, they are more powerful as they unfold. I saw something about the US and this one here it kind of baffled me because it was about the Democratic Party, the opposition to the Donald Trump Republican Party.”

More telling about the day’s prophesy, Mbonye, who has in the past predicted President Donald Trump’s impeachment, said a feminine figure would be the face of the polls.

“While I know – at least I think – that Biden is the guy that leads that party, I felt something that was strange…. it was as if there was a feminine presence that was almost the main influence of that party. And that feminine presence wasn’t Hillary Clinton. When it unfolds, we will clearly see what that is about.

Almost eight months later, Biden last week announced that Kamala Harris, a Senator from California and former Attorney General of California would be his running mate.

Most Democrats have since praised the choice, with Sanders saying ‘Sen. Harris was an asset to the Democratic Party.’

“I believe that Kamala, as somebody who has known her for a number of years, is incredibly smart, tough, and I would not want to be Vice-President [Mike] Pence in a debate with her,” he told ABC’s This Week.

In 2013, Mbonye spoke about Biden’s Ill health with many analysts now believing Harris might just become Commander In Chief even before the first term is completed, should the Democrats defeat President Trump in the polls due November.