Police constable Betty Achom has accidentally shot herself in the left leg ankle as police were handling violent youth in Kampala Metropolitan elections.

Achom who was providing security to voters on Monday in Lufula Bwaise II Ward, Kawempe Division, had loaded her gun and the bullet was already in the chamber. She accidentally touched the trigger thus shattering her left ankle.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson SP Patrick Onyango, Achom shot herself while trying to disperse violent voters who wanted to cause chaos. She was rushed to Mulago hospital and is in good state receiving treatment.

Following the increasing violence cases in elections, Onyango said that Police management decided to call off all elections exercise till further notice.

“Following chaos in some areas, elections were called off, however, we appeal to the youth, Political aspirants and the general public to desists from using violence whenever they have issues,” he said.

According to Onyango, despite the accident of an officer shooting her self and a few violent acts, Police and sister security agencies had successfully provided security to various voting venues.

“The exercise was generally peaceful except violent incidents in some areas such as Mpererwe, Bwaise, Kisowera, Kawempe, Kyebando Nsoba, Kazo, Katabi, Bweyogere, Kiira, Kyaliwajjala and Kireka,” he said.

Today 17th August, youth across the country, have been voting their village youth council leaders.

Achom’s shooting comes in a time when the public is questioning the professionalism in Police towards holding guns and being trigger happy.