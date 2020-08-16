With less than a week left for the NRM delegates conference to convene and cast the vote that will see a nine member Committee to steer the party for the next five years, the future for Speaker Rebecca Kadaga’s membership at the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) remains an uncertain one.

Formerly respected as one of the greatest leaders within the ranks of ruling establishment, the iron lady from Kamuli has been left to fight the strongest battle of her political career, with her survival chances seemingly diminishing each day that goes by.

Bukono MP Persis Namuganza – Kadaga’s political arch rival has surprisingly emerged a strong contender to ruin the day for the most influential female politician in the Country’s history as the two battle for the position of Second Vice Chairperson on the Party’s CEC – a position reserved for women.

Although the contest had at first been judged to be a walk over for the lioness of Kamuli, that seems to be a conception for the past.

Namuganza has gained a vast number of allies all-over the country, majority of whom are people holding big positions within the party.

The most recent of such big wigs to come out openly to root for Namuganza against Kadaga is Government Chief Whip Ruth Nankabirwa who has punched holes in Kadaga’s loyalty to the party, accusing the speaker of relating with forces hostile to the party – opposition.

“My name is Rt hon Dr Ruth Nankabirwa Ssentamu . We want people who are straight, sincere and loyal to the party and HE Yoweri. I know a lot about my sister Kadaga.please vote Namuganza , a true patriot. Yes she is younger and true to the revolution with no I’ll motives. I love you all and may God bless you.” Nankabirwa appealed

It had earlier been reported that Party Chairman Gen Yoweri Museveni was planning to reign on his members to let his strong cadres Kadaga inclusive,to have a smooth landing by giving them a free way to CEC only to turn out that it’s Hajji Moses Kigongo and Gen. Matayo Kyaligonza who benefitted from the move.

This must have left Kadaga reasonably isolated and disappointed feeling she has been deserted by her allies at the time when she needs them most.

In the Western part of the country, Namuganza is expected to win big as she is seen a more loyal member to the President than her counterpart while Deputy Speaker Oulanya who is equally fighting to be the Vice Chairman Northern Uganda will play a vital part in the land Minister’s favor.

Buganda looked as if it would be Kadaga’s stronghold but that seemed only likely before Nankabirwa came out to publicly vent her support for Namuganza.

As such, Nankabirwa’s open fight with Kadaga could be viewed as an official position of he party being the leader of government business in Parliament unless the Chairman of the party comes out to state otherwise.

Although Kadaga’s history as a perenial fight could still work in her favor to win the hot contest, her position of an indomitable member of the party will have been threatened beyond repair.

In Busoga forinstance, Namuganza is most likely to come out of the contest as a powerful force in the subregion Kadaga has manned for decades unchallenged.

It’s also most probably going to attract more opposition to Kadaga’s power brokerage position in the region, while the situation will most certainly remain similar in the national affairs.

But the Speaker’s misery doesn’t only end at CEC. In Kamuli, Forum for Democratic Change’s Salaamu Musumba as charged against her in style.

It’s been reported that Musumba launched her bid for the Kamuli District Woman MP on an unprecedented budget grossly sponsored by Kadaga’s haters majorly from the ruling party.

Eventhough it’s true to argue that Kadaga still remains a popular choice for the Kamuli voters, placing an entire bet against the former Kamuli LCV Chairperson would equally be a careless risk.

But winning against both Namuganza and Musumba will mostly likely be the beginning for Kadaga as a furnace hot battle with her Deputy in Parliament Jacob Oulanya will be waiting for her.