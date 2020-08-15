Christine Turyakira Nyinabashatu, a sister to state minister for planning David Bahati has been arrested for defaulting on Shs170 million loan from a money lender.

Turyakira is the district councillor for Kitumba subcounty and is the elder sister of Bahati.

It’s alleged that Turyakira borrowed money from Mbabazi Leo of Leo’s Investment limited on 3 December 2019 before lawyers of Onyango and Company Advocates.

According to the agreement, Turyakira borrowed Shs 123 millions at the interest rate of 20 percent.

However, she has never paid any coin since then.