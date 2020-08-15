Uganda has registered another Covid-19 death, bringing the total number to 13.

According to the Ministry of Health, the deceased is a 50 year old Ugandan male, resident of Kiryandongo who presented with covid-19 like signs and symptoms.

On the other hand, Uganda confirmed 49 new covid-19 cases, bringing the total to a record 60 in two days following yesterday’s previous highest of 32.

The cumulative total confirmed cases of Ugandans are now 1,434 with 1142 recoveries.

Out of the confirmed new cases, 17 are from Kampala Metropolitan Area that is turning out to be a hot-spot.