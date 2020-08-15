President Yoweri Museveni on Friday appealed to NRM leaders not to squander the capital of solidarity that they have built because the party needs everybody.

“Don’t start with the who, start with the what, then you will get the who. For me, I need all of you. Everybody is very important so concentrate on the what,” he said.

The President who is also the NRM National Chairman was speaking shortly after Capt. Francis Babu voluntarily agreed to step down for Alhaji Moses Kigongo for the post of NRM’s National 1st Vice Chairperson.

Capt. Francis Babu said that after a dialogue with President Museveni, they have agreed mutually for the benefit and good of the NRM party that they make the status quo hold so that they can balance the strength together.

“After talking for a long time for the good of our party, we have agreed. I will voluntarily step down and let the other contestant continue. My decision has been done in very good faith and I accept it,” Capt. Francis Babu said.

This comes after a long discussion that President Museveni had with Capt. Francis Babu yesterday afternoon at State House Entebbe after CEC tasked the Chairman to dialogue with him during its seating of Wednesday 12th August 2020.

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni revealed that Capt. Francis Babu is one of their veterans because he has been supporting their struggle for a long time since the time he was working as a pilot for the Nigerian Airways but based in Nairobi.

“He helped us a lot while in Nairobi. He had also been a member of the UPM,” Museveni said.

The President said that CEC had put forward his name to compete with Haji Moses Kigongo and two others, but also recommended that Haji Kigongo continue holding the position.