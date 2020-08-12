KAMPALA: India’s new High Commissioner to Uganda, Mr. A. Ajay KUMAR has paid a courtesy call on Mr Henry Okello ORYEM, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs: International Cooperation of the Republic of Uganda.

The Minister congratulated the High Commissioner upon his appointment and lauded India’s commitment to the two countries’ bilateral relations demonstrated by the decision to send their new envoy to Uganda despite the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. He stressed that the two countries, which shared the struggle for independence, have enjoyed cordial relations dating back to the period before the Second World War

Mr Oryem further remarked that Uganda is an open economy with a conducive climate for Investors and International Business Operations from India. He thanked the People and the Government of India for various donations to Uganda including; a Cancer Radio Therapy Machine, the Mahatma Gandhi Convention Centre, Medicines, and Vehicles among other things pledged by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his visit to Uganda in 2018.

H.E. Kumar expressed his gratitude for the warm reception accorded to him since his arrival in Uganda. He further stated his intention to continue working closely with the Ministry to strengthen Economic, Political and Cultural cooperation between the two countries starting with the specific areas of Development Finance (Lines of Credit), Health (Medical Equipment), Green Energy (Solar Projects) and Industrial Manufacturing (Plant Machinery).