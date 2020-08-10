Police in Kabale is investigating circumstances under which a man cut two of his relatives to death, leaving two others badly injured in coma.

It’s alleged that on Sunday evening Twebaze Stevens, 35, and Birungi Jacinta, 55, residents of Nyakahita village and Nyamugoma village respectively were cut to death by Mugisha John, 40.

The suspect in his evil mission also badly injured Tukamushaba Annah aged 20 years ( his step sister) and Turyasingura Willy of aged 31, all residents of Nyamugoma cell Kaharo parish Kaharo sub county Kabale district.

It’s alleged that the suspect killed the victims on allegations that they accused him that he was the one who maliciously damaged and burnt Nyamugoma Catholic Church’s fence.

The suspect from his hideout was still threatening that he will kill four more people before committing suicide. However, the suspect was later arrested from his hideout in Kaharo, and is now under police custody.

This case has been registered at Kabale police under file number CRB 748/2020.