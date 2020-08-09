State Minister for Investment and Privatisation Evelyn Anite has distanced herself from holding a procession in Koboko as the country grapples with the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Minister is currently under fire following a video clip that made its way online on Saturday showing hundreds of her supporters in Koboko municipality marching and chanting her name in disregard of measures such as social distancing and mask wearing as set by government in prevention of coronavirus spread. Ms Anite is the area MP and seeking re-election to parliament.

The Electoral Commission (EC) also recently disallowed political rallies during the 2020/21 electoral process to prevent further spread of the novel virus in Uganda.

EC chairman Justice Simon Byabakama observed, “Mass rallies will not be allowed but campaigns will be conducted mainly through media.”

However, in defence, Anite said “the procession that has been widely viewed on social media was not a campaign rally. I did not organize it and neither did my Team. I was not even there.”

She added that the spontaneous procession was formed on the occasion of the delivery of the Ambulances for Koboko Municipality.

“The community is in great need of these ambulances as the nearest referral hospital is in Arua. We promised to deliver the ambulances before COVID19, but the pandemic has made them even more urgent to respond to emergencies during this period. As leaders in Koboko, we continue to raise awareness for our people to social distance, wear masks, wash hands and follow other guidelines provided by Ministry of Health. Health of our people is number one priority for me. I will do more to sensitize the people about this and warn them against such dangerous practices,” Anite asserted.