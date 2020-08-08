The State Minister for Higher Education, John Chrysostom Muyingo, has said that the education ministry is now ready to reopen the schools they get green light from the Ministry of Health.

Minister Muyingo said this week that they have already sent a team of experts from the ministry of education, ministry of health and national taskforce to assess the preparedness of schools before opening.

“For us as the ministry, we are waiting for guidance from the ministry of Health. We are set to start provided the ministry of Health gives us a go ahead,” he said.

“We have a team of education inspectors who are in the field to find out whether our institutions are prepared so that they also contribute to the final decision whether schools will be reopened or not.”

Education institutions were closed on March 20 to curb the spread of Covid-19 pandemic. While other businesses have been allowed to resume, education and religious institutions remain closed.

Last month, during his state of nation address on the covid-19 update, President Yoweri Museveni said that places of worship and schools will have to wait as scientists look for safety measures that will be followed before opening.

“We shall have to make a tough decision before September concerning the reopening of schools because the third term is supposed to start in September. For now we should concentrate on long distance learning. We are reluctant to declare a dead year because we can get a cure along the way.We shall make an announcement as we watch what’s happening, in the month of August.”