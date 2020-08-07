Police in Kabale is hunting for a 25-year old man in connection to the death of Enock Ankunda, businessman who was running an Airtel retail Money shop in Katuna town council Kabale district.

The suspect is Rodgers Nyesiga, who was living in Kirigime Ward, Southern division in Kabale Municipality. However, he hails from Kambuga in Kanungu District.

The Kigezi Region Police Spokesperson Elly Maate said that Ankunda was on Wednesday morning found lying unconscious in a pool of blood in his rented room in Katuna town council.

Maate said that Ankunda was rushed to Kabale Regional Referral Hospital and later was referred to Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Maate revealed that before Ankunda died, he told police that he was beaten by Nyesiga, who was on 22nd July 2020 released from prison on court bond on charges of stealing Shs 12 million from Allen Murunga, a resident of Makindye Division in Kampala, where the deceased was a key witness.

Maate has asked the public that whoever knows the whereabouts of the suspect, should volunteer the information to police so that he is arrested and charged accordingly.